Wendy Williams' life will be on display for all to see when her biopic premiers on Lifetime. TMZ spoke with sources over at Lifetime about the film, and it looks like several juicy details in Wendy's past will be put front and center. The media site reports that sex, cocaine, date rape, and fat shaming will be important aspects of the story that show how Wendy persisted through adversity and struggle to reach her position.

The movie will detail Wendy's life from 10-55 years old. The biopic will cover intimate topics such as her coke habit, sex life, fat-shaming from her family, and an exclusive story of date rape at the hands of a chart-topping artist. The film, entitled Just Wendy, will also tackle racism and sexism in Hollywood, details of her marriage to Kevin Hunter, and her relationship with Mo'Nique. Will Packer is set to direct. Wendy and Leigh Davenport are handling screenplay duties. TMZ caught up with Wendy, who claimed that she doesn't want anyone famous playing her. She believes it will only distract the audience from the story. The cameraman asks Wendy if she would want Blac Chyna to play her, an idea that was shot down by Wendy immediately.