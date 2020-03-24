Everything has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The health of our loved ones is the most important thing right now but, in the coming weeks/months, we will see even more of an effect on the economy, small businesses, and more. If you were on the prowl before COVID-19, you have surely noticed a difference in dating. With social distancing in effect, it's not recommended to go out in public, effectively putting all of your relationship goals and aspirations on ice. Because of this, Wendy Williams came through with an important question: is it safe to have sex while this is going on? She asked Dr. Oz for clarity.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"When I went to Dr. Oz, one of the things I talked to him about, I was like, 'Dr. Oz, what do single people, including me, do about sex?'" asked Wendy on the at-home version of her talk show. "Because as much as a wanted woman as I am, I'm not thinking about that. I don't want anybody over here. I think condoms are something random. You know, what about the sweat and the shower?"

While the part about sex was not included in the episode, Wendy noted that Dr. Oz advised her against it for right now.

"He ended up saying, 'You know what? Hold out. It'll be over soon,'" she added.

So there you have it. No sex for the time-being, y'all. Watch the video below to hear what else Williams had to say, including her moaning at her crab lunch...