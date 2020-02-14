Wendy Williams has since apologized for her enraged comments targeted at gay men during the Hot Topics segment on Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," after receiving plenty of backlash from shocked viewers. In the latest apology to stem from one of Wendy's countless scandals surrounding offensive comments she's made, the daytime talk show host took to social media to address her rant on her show, which many saw as homophobic. Wendy begins the emotional apology video, first and foremost, by saying, "I apologize."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Feb 14, 2020 at 6:40am PST

"I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday's show," she continued. After explaining that she always tries to watch the second running of her show to "critique" each episode, she notes, "I never do the show in a place of malice. I understand my platform with the community." She begins to get choked up before saying, "I didn't mean to hurt anybody's feelings. I'm just having a conversation." Wendy then vows to make a greater effort to have more awareness about these topics. “I’m not out of touch except for perhaps yesterday by saying what I said. I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better.”

Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television

Wendy began Thursday's Hot Topics segment in which these homophobic comments were ultimately made by asking her audience if anyone was celebrating Galentine's Day, the pre-Valentine's Day holiday in which women get together to celebrate female friendship. After she noticed that some of the male audience members clapped in response to her question, Wendy declared, “If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. You don’t understand the rules of the day … I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a menses every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.” She went on to say, “And stop wearing our skirts and our heels. Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves...Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay.” Many felt that the rant was uncalled for and was insensitive toward Wendy's massive LGBTQ following, which lead to her apology.