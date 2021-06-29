A link up between Wendy Williams and Ray J that shows the two holding hands has led social media to speculate if the two are an item. On Saturday, the talk show host posted a picture of her and Brandy’s brother on Instagram with the caption, “Guess who's treating me to brunch? He's very cute & very married. I'm close to his family & he is my little brother.” Following this, on Sunday, the pair were seen hand-in-hand while out and about in the Big Apple.

Although the internet has posited a romance between Wendy Williams and Ray J, Williams' IG post, which states they are just friends, clearly debunks the would-be rumor. Nonetheless, Williams is very much single after a tumultuous divorce from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. Ray J, however, is still married to his Love and Hip Hop:Hollywood co-star, Princess Love. Although the “One Wish” singer told Williams during his last appearance on her show that he and Love were getting a divorce, it’s reported that the two have since worked things out.

These two are no stranger to capturing the public’s attention. Earlier last week, Williams was embroiled in an Instagram feud with Karlie Redd over rumors concerning their respective relationships with Lamar Odom. While Ray J recently trended on social media for his alleged involvement in the Biggie-Tupac beef.

Fellow celebrities and social media users shared their thoughts about the Wendy Williams and Ray J link up, with many comically referring to both of their dating histories. Lil’ Duval made a series of tweets in relation to the supposed-couple. One of his tweets saying, “I wonder who gon end up with Wendy Williams cuz she trying hard to catch a man and of you niggaz gon take her bait.” The tweet garnered more than 1,000 retweets and more than 4,000 likes.

Erykah Badu commented under Williams’s post of her and Ray J, saying “Mmmm hmmm.” Other celebs have reacted under a post from the Shade Room. Comedian DC Young Fly commented “Man I thought that was him lol.” Tokyo Vanity made a comment under the same post, saying “He be tryin sh**...First Whitney now Wendy lord…”

