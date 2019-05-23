Yesterday, there was some major drama between Wendy Williams, her estranged husband and their son. Wendy recently found out that her husband of over two decades had been cheating on her for half their relationship, getting his mistress pregnant this year. She dumped him and filed for divorce but things took a wild turn when Kevin Hunter Jr, the couple's son, was arrested for clocking his father in the nose. It was reported that Hunter and Hunter Jr. had gotten into a physical altercation in a parking lot after Hunter claimed Wendy has been trying to "brainwash" him. The younger Kevin seemingly took his mother's side and he was arrested when the police were called. He was released from police custody shortly after and he and Wendy jetted off to Chicago yesterday for a Sweets and Snacks Expo, according to Page Six.



Wendy and Kevin Jr. went to Chicago just hours after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his father. Kevin Jr. reportedly did not participate in any of the events but his mother was actively promoting Candy Pop, a brand that used to sponsor the now-non-existent Hunter Foundation. Wendy didn't show any sign of distress. She was there for business and she kept her composure the entire time.

With all the drama unfolding within her own household, it will be interesting to see how Wendy reacts to this mess on her show.



