The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the American economy, triggering the highest unemployment rates seen in decades as well as negatively impacting the housing market. Wendy Williams and her ex-hubby Kevin Hunter were finally able to close a sale on their New Jersey home at a significant price cut following their nasty divorce last year.

The television personality and Hunter put the New Jersey mansion on sale in August 2019, originally listing the home for nearly $2 million. The residence sold for $1.475 million instead, a near 25% price cut.

Jamie Silverman, the real-estate agent who assisted Wendy and her ex-husband in the sale, explained that the COVID-19 pandemic was directly responsible for the extreme price reduction. According to Silverman, a young family purchased the home and are very excited about their new property, calling it their dream home. Wendy even visited the family, who are huge fans of the talk show host, after they purchased the home to wish them well.

The family got a pretty good deal for the price-cut. The mansion is 5,700 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, including a master-piece with walk-in closets and a marble bath, jacuzzi and steam shower.

Wendy finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter back in January of this year.

