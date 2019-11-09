According to Variety, a sequel to the dark comedy, Weeds, is in the making. Airing on Starz, the new show will follow the Botwin family 10 years after the events of the original series. It's currently being referred to as “Weeds 4.20," by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“As excited as we are about our new series, I want to remind everyone that ‘the old is also new,’ and we’re pleased to be bringing two of the most acclaimed shows in television history, ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Weeds,’ to the global syndication marketplace next year,” Feltheimer said. “We will be launching the marketing campaign for ‘Mad Men,’ winner of 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes during its eight-year run, later this month. And we’re thrilled to be back in business with series star and producer Mary Louise Parker on what we’re calling ‘Weeds 4.20,’ already in active development at Starz, as we prepare a comprehensive and integrated rollout for one of television’s most beloved properties.”

Weeds originally ran for eight seasons from 2005 to 2012, raking in 20 Emmy nominations during that time. Original star, Mary-Louise Parker, who was nominated for best actress in a comedy during her time on Weeds, is set to star in the follow-up.