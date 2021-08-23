Louisiana rapper Webbie had to be carried out of a club in Roanoke, VA, Friday night, after appearing to suffer an undisclosed medical emergency on stage. TMZ reports that a representative for Webbie says he has since been cleared to leave the hospital.

The rep. did confirm that it was not a seizure as was rumored. The performance took place at 213 Lux Lounge.

Webbie has been silent on social media since the incident went down, but he is reportedly doing much better.

Earlier this year, another Webbie concert took a dark turn when a shooting in the parking lot left one dead and one injured. An argument reportedly erupted between two groups outside and escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

"There were several parties shooting at each other across the parking lot," spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said at the time. "There was an active shooting going on before the officer basically engaged them. The whole parking lot is a crime scene."

Webbie's last project, Savage Life 6, was released back in October 2020.

Fans can catch Webbie at Boosie's Boosie Bash 3, next weekend, along with several other popular rappers, including DaBaby. The Blame It on Baby rapper was not kicked off the setlist despite his recent controversial comments.

[Via]