Charlotte-based meteorologist Nick Kosir has a habit of going viral on social media, appealing to Gen Z'ers with his ridiculous dance routines and forecasts referencing popular trends and he's on track to do so again, remixing songs by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch during his latest shenanigan-filled video.

In the past, the Fox 46 Charlotte personality tried his hand at some viral dance challenges, ending up on TikTok and eliciting laughter from thousands of people around the world. He's back again now and he's not letting up, creating entire songs to explain what the weather will be like in the coming days.

"Man it's so cold we're gon' see snow and ice/So if you leave the house later, man it won't be nice," rapped Kosir to the beat of DaBaby's "TOES," which features Moneybagg Yo and Lil Baby. "Better not pull up with no coat cuz temps will drop tonight/That's my forecast, that's my forecast, and there's no warmth in sight," he continued.

He didn't stop there though, also remixing the most popular song in the country right now, Roddy Ricch's "The Box." "Put some rain boots on your socks/The rain's gonna drop like a lot/Bust an umbrella out the box/Today, the drip's gonna drop/And it just isn't gonna stop," he rapped along to the melodies originally executed by the Compton artist.

Something tells us that this will continue in the coming days. Which song do you think Nick Kosir should take on next?