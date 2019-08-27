We received several shots from the set of Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" video when the song released two weeks ago. Megan and her collaborators, Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, all posted photos with each other on their respective Instagram pages. Considering how quickly the song itself came together - Megan and Nicki only arranged to collaborate on Instagram Live a few weeks prior - one would expect for the music video to have been rushed out just as quickly. We are now sadly approaching September and the visuals for the summer anthem have yet to arrive.

Today marks the 27th of August and we have been gifted the first extended taste of what's in store for us in the "Hot Girl Summer" video. Megan shared a 16-second clip and we now know the video is pool party-themed. There's Megan in a swimsuit, ass shaking aplenty and a statue of a horse (or stallion, rather). No date has been provided for the video's release, though.

Hot Girl Meg performed the song at the VMAs pre-show last night and it won an award for Best Power Anthem. Charlamagne tha God expressed confusion this morning regarding how she could have won an award at a video-oriented show when the song does not yet have a video, but Megan effortlessly clarified the situation on Twitter. The award was for a song, not a video. Simple.