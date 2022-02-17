Act 1 of Kanye West's jeen-yuhs documentary showcased some of the struggles Ye went through to break into the rap scene, after being looked at as just a superproducer. Now, Wayno (current A&R for QC, former Roc-A-Fella records manager, artist, and affiliate) took to Twitter to provide context behind some of the scenes.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A moment in the jeen-yuhs documentary that has been making the rounds in people's minds and social media pages is Ye's visit to the Roc-A-Fella Records office. The scene shows him, camera crew in tow, playing an early version of the song "All Falls Down" for members of the label staff. To fans, unaware of these events before now, the disinterest and lack of enthusiasm from the employees came as a shock. People began tweeting questions, such as "How could they not know 'All Falls Down' was amazing?" Wayno provided his inside perspective on what occurred:

As a member of the staff, his firsthand recounting of the events automatically holds some weight. Wayno stated that he did this all the time. People still had questions about the accuracy of his statements, though, as they pointed out some of the staff being surprised by hearing the record:

Others were confused in regards to Wayno's statements about Ye already being signed when he visited the Roc-A-Fella office, as the documentary says that he was signed as a producer (with platinum-selling records) but desperately wanted to be taken seriously as a rapper:

Wayno expressed a bit more, as fans and people in the replies assumed he was hating on Ye or had some agenda against him, when that isn't the case:

Even with this clarification, fans are still surprised that "All Falls Down" didn't instantly get grabbed as a hit. What do you think of this new information? Share your thoughts in the comments below.