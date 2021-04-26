mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wayne Jetski Kicks It On New Single "Karate"

Mitch Findlay
April 26, 2021 13:52
0 Views
00
0
2021 Coffee Boys2021 Coffee Boys
2021 Coffee Boys

Karate
Wayne Jetski

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Wayne Jetski kicks some autotune-drenched flows and choreographed moves on his vibey new single "Karate"


Long Island's own Wayne Jetski, a play on the legendary hockey icon Wayne "The Great One" Gretzky, has come through to share a new track "Karate." Arriving complete with visuals that draw inspiration from Cobra Kai, the track finds Jetski embarking on a journey to master his martial prowess -- and win a few hearts in the process.

One of the biggest weapons in his arsenal happens to be autotune, and he wastes little time in lining up an unrelenting combo throughout the melodic and vibey track. Though some might lament another case of heavily processed vocals over an 808-driven banger, Jetski brings enough personality to keep things moving. That personality is on full display in the accompanying video (directed by NYU Film School student Robert Enriquez), during which he engages in a spirited sparring session complete with elaborate choreography. 

Check out "Karate" now, and sound off if you think Wayne Jetski has what it takes to sustain a presence on your playlist. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Switchblade on the waistline, shorty on the factime
Told her that I'm not the one but she just said okay, fine
You just want to love me, put no one above me

Wayne Jetski
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  0
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Wayne Jetski
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wayne Jetski Kicks It On New Single "Karate"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject