Wayne Jetski Kicks It On New Single "Karate"

Long Island's own Wayne Jetski, a play on the legendary hockey icon Wayne "The Great One" Gretzky, has come through to share a new track "Karate." Arriving complete with visuals that draw inspiration from Cobra Kai, the track finds Jetski embarking on a journey to master his martial prowess -- and win a few hearts in the process.

One of the biggest weapons in his arsenal happens to be autotune, and he wastes little time in lining up an unrelenting combo throughout the melodic and vibey track. Though some might lament another case of heavily processed vocals over an 808-driven banger, Jetski brings enough personality to keep things moving. That personality is on full display in the accompanying video (directed by NYU Film School student Robert Enriquez), during which he engages in a spirited sparring session complete with elaborate choreography.

Check out "Karate" now, and sound off if you think Wayne Jetski has what it takes to sustain a presence on your playlist.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Switchblade on the waistline, shorty on the factime

Told her that I'm not the one but she just said okay, fine

You just want to love me, put no one above me

