The COVID-19 quarantine is forcing some people to go outside of their comfort zones in order to maintain some semblance of normal life. Yet, not everyone has the stomach, or the healthy relationship with their ex, to go as far as Wayne Brady. In an interview with Access, Brady admitted that he's been under quarantine with his ex-wife and her boyfriend as they co-parent.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

"Me ex-wife Mandy and I, we have a different and I think a very special situation than a lot of people that co-parent," he said. "Our daughter is 17 so it's also different than if she were five. For the entire duration of her life, we have co-parented as best friends. We've also lived seven minutes away from each other at the most. Right now, we live virtually next door to each other so our quarantining is a little different. We quarantine between both of our homes and I've got a big backyard and lots of land, so we share this land and this space."

Brady went on to say that his daughter, his ex-wife, and his ex-wife's boyfriend are all a family so they naturally share resources and space. "This new nuclear family... Family is everything to me, so moments like this bring you closer," he said. "So, we've been doing TikToks, we've been playing board games, we played Spades, Hearts. We've been in my studio writing songs, we sing together and freestyling, walking the dogs up the canyon up the street." He added that they're taking advantage of this "time out" to strengthen their bond as a family. Could you live with your ex and their new partner under quarantine? Check out Wayne Brady speak about his healthy family relationship and more in full below.