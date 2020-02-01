Never underestimate the rap skills of Wayne Brady. The host and comedian never ceases to amaze, and his tough-guy role on Chappelle's Show will go down in history as one of the funniest sketches of the series. He's known as the kitschy, happy-go-lucky actor that has been able to cross age and color lines, but he made sure that people recognized his freestyle skills during his recent visit to Sway in the Morning.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Sway is known for putting his guests to the test, and Brady was in the hot seat for Sway in the Morning's first "5 Fingers of Death Freestyle" of 2020. For those of you unfamiliar with the practice, the person begins to freestyle before Sway pulls a question out of a bag. The person rapping has to then read and answer the question as they incorporate it into their freestyle—not an easy feat.

Even with the beat switches, Brady seemed to handle the task set before him rather effortlessly. "Hold for a second got a question to begin again / This is for all of y'all, this is for the citizens / If I had to change my first name what would it be / If I had to change my first name, well let me see / My first name, let me see would be great / It might be King because it would be ornate," Brady rapped.

They may not be the wittiest bars on the block, but for over five minutes of top of the dome rhymes coming from a non-rap artist, it's isn't half bad. Check it out in full below.