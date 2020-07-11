The internet is bubbling with the latest conspiracy theory. Since the 5G and Bill Gates theories have died down, a fresh new Reddit conspiracy is making waves in their place. The theory is chilling, and comes with some eye-brow raising questions. According to The New York Post and Newsweek, a Reddit post highlighted a weird instance where several pieces of furniture for sale on Wayfair's website matched the names of missing children. The fact that these children had unique names made the case more worrisome. What made the matter even worse was the price of these special cabinets were excessive.

"Is it possible Wayfair involved in Human trafficking with their WFX Utility collection? Or are these just extremely overpriced cabinets? (Note the names of the cabinets) this makes me sick to my stomach if it’s true :(,” user PrincessPeach1987 wrote on Reddit. The cabinets, named Alyvia, Neriah, Samiyah, and Yaritza, cost anywhere from $12,699.99 to $14,499.99 each.

Wayfair released a statement to Newsweek, stating, "There is, of course, no truth to these claims. The products in question are industrial grade cabinets that are accurately priced. Recognizing that the photos and descriptions provided by the supplier did not adequately explain the high price point, we have temporarily removed the products from site to rename them and to provide a more in-depth description and photos that accurately depict the product to clarify the price point."

Redditor PrincessPeach1987, who declined to disclose her real identity, told Newsweek she is "involved in a local organization that helps victims of human trafficking," which has caused her to be "suspicious most of the time now." She described her Reddit post as an effort to "see if anyone else had more details" and not a direct accusation. This conspiracy does have some valid concerns, but opposition to it has also surfaced online. One female, who was listed as missing in the conspiracy, took to social media to discredit the claims.