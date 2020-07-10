From politics to hip-hop, conspiracy theories can run rampant and do extreme damage even after the truth has been revealed. However, none of us here at HNHH or anywhere for that matter would've expected a furniture company like Wayfair to come under fire for possibly spearheading one of the craziest sex trafficking schemes of all time. Keep reading though before you throw out that thousand-dollar dresser.



Image: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

According to the mean streets of social media, Wayfair has been allegedly listing furniture items under its WFX Utility collection as a cover-up for child sex trade. Many noticed that items which shouldn't have been priced at more than a few hundred dollars, if that, were shockingly set at prices ranging from $9,000 to almost $15,000. The claim was sparked by a post made earlier today on the Conspiracy subreddit, with one user writing, "Is it possible Wayfair involved in Human trafficking with their WFX Utility collection? Or are these just extremely overpriced cabinets? (Note the names of the cabinets) this makes me sick to my stomach if it's true." The names in question are cabinets labeled as "Neriah," "Yaritza," "Samiyah" and "Alyvia." Once it started to go viral, people began linking those names with actual missing girls, one reportedly who vanished just last month.

Here's the statement Wayfair gave to Newsweek in response to this seriously bugged-out claim:

"There is, of course, no truth to these claims. The products in question are industrial grade cabinets that are accurately priced. Recognizing that the photos and descriptions provided by the supplier did not adequately explain the high price point, we have temporarily removed the products from site to rename them and to provide a more in-depth description and photos that accurately depict the product to clarify the price point."

We'll let you guys do your own deep dive after checking out some of the conspiracy theories that The Shade Room gathered up below, and then sound off with your thoughts down below in the comments: