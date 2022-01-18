Just ahead of the weekend, news began to circulate that Wavy Navy Pooh, a rapper out of Miami, was shot and killed in a drive-by incident. We reported on the news as soon as it went public, but now that days have passed, more information has been shared about this tragedy that almost took the lives of the rapper's young children.

According to several reports, Pooh, real name Shandler Beaubien, was with his one- and five-year-old children along with another unidentified person inside of a vehicle near the Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens, commonly known as Zoo Miami.







“The victim, in this case, was at the intersection of 152 Street and 127th Avenue getting ready to make a right to go eastbound on 152 Street,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said. “When an unknown vehicle, a Lexus approached him from the driver’s side and opened fire and then fled."

"Once officers arrived is when they discovered in a Toyota 4-door that the driver was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta told CBS Miami. "Once fire rescue responded, they were able to pronounce the driver deceased here on the scene." Investigators have not released information regarding suspects or persons of interest at this time. Quality Control Music shared a tribute acknowledging Pooh's talents while mourning his loss.

“It is with great sadness & a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Shandler Beaubien," they wrote. "Wavy was deeply motivated to make it out the hood and show the youth that there was so much better for their lives... We will cherish every memory we had, and promise to keep your legacy alive. Your life was truly a blessing."

Read the tribute in full below.





[via][via]