The Waukesha, Wisconsin tragedy had added another name to its list of fatalities. We previously reported on the devastating event that occurred when 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. from Milwaukee wildly drove his vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas parade. In initial reports, five people were said to have perished and nearly 50 others were injured.

On Tuesday (November 23), it was reported that eight-year-old Jackson Sparks became the sixth person to die from their injuries. Jackson's 12-year-old brother was also injured but survived.



Jim Vondruska. / Stringer / Getty Images

A witness reportedly told detectives, "As I continued to watch the SUV, it continued to drive in a zigzag motion. It was like the SUV was trying to avoid vehicles, not people. There was no attempt made by the vehicle to stop, much less slow down.”

Brooks created havoc during the parade procession and following his arrest, he was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, each of the charges carries with it a mandatory life sentence. The sixth charge for young Jackson is expected to be announced soon.

The other victims who lost their lives were all adults, making Jackson the first child. Jackson's brother, Tucker, suffered road rash and a fractured skull but is expected to be released from the hospital soon. Jackson did undergo brain surgery but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

[via][via]