Last week, Wale sat down with The Breakfast Club to speak on an array of topics that included everything but answering questions about his alleged new boo. We previously covered a story revealing that the "Lotus Flower Bomb" rapper was caught locking lips with model India Graham at the BET Awards after-party. Moreover, the duo was spotted this past weekend in Atlanta and India wasn't shy when cuddling up to Wale during a performance, as seen in the clip below. Wale has always maintained a low profile when it comes to his dating life, hence it makes sense that he remains tight-lipped about his new relationship. Even the Breakfast Club hosts failed at getting much out of him, despite pressing for questions.

Throughout the interview, Wale discussed new music and shared his thoughts on the topic of mental health. Additionally, Wale spoke on rapper rankings and who is really running things in Hip Hop right now. As we have noted from previous interviews, everytime the rapper and the Breakfast Club hosts get together--it is always a good time. The group shared a few laughs and hilarious moments as well. You may watch the full interview in the video above.

