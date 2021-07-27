At long last, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer has arrived with a November release date in tow.

After numerous delays attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony Pictures has unveiled the first look at the film which will act as the official sequel to the franchise that ran from 1984 to 1989.

Director Jason Reitman sits at the helm with the series' original director Ivan Reitman as a producer while McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard star in the new film.

“My father and I are extraordinarily close,” said Jason of working with his father on the piece. “It was the great bonding experience of my life with the director that I admire most, my father.”

Afterlife will mark a departure from the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot altogether and will likely appease fans who once voiced dissatisfaction with the remake at the time.

“From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe," reads the film's official synopsis. "In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.”

The movie will officially arrive in theaters on November 11th.