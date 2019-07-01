After sharing a few pics & teasers these past few months, Sony Pictures has decided to come through today and release the official trailer for the upcoming sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level.

Serving as a sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which went on to earn nearly a billion dollars worldwide, the sequel will once again star Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black. Meanwhile, new additions to the franchise will include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover. The twist this time around however is that DeVito and Glover get pulled into Johnson and Hart’s avatars, giving the characters some new added comedic relief.

“In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

Check out the action-packed trailer (below) and look for Jumanji: The Next Level to open December 13th.