It's only a matter of time until dancehall singer Shenseea makes a massive mark in the music industry. Despite not yet having an album out, she's already landed collaborations with the likes of Sean Paul, Tommy Lee, and she even featured on Christina Aguilera's 2018 album, Liberation. She's consistently dropped music since the top of the year, and most recently employed Tyga on her summer smash, "Blessed" (with production coming from Rvssian, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Stephen McGregor, and Theron of R. City).

On Saturday, May 18th, the Jamaican songstress took to the LUXY Nightclub in Toronto, to perform for her fans from the 6, and the response was overwhelming. In a video posted by The Shade Room on Instagram, the artist can be seen (but barely heard) centre stage as fans blast out the lyrics along with her. A flattered Shenseea turns away from the crowd a couple of times, unable to hold her delight and smiling brightly, as fans continued proving their devotion to her by hitting every lyric. The energy coming from both the crowd and the "Trending Gyal" singer was just as bright as the luminous stage, and fans in the comment section are elated that the star is finally getting the recognition she deserves, with some commenting things like "SHE BEEN ON TOP THE 🏝CARIBBEAN ALREADY APPROVE THAT, THE REST OF THE WORLD JUST CATCHING UP 🙂," and, "Shenseea is Jamaica's newest DANCEHALL PRINCESS. SHE IS KILLING IT OK. 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲"



