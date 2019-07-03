Rihanna experienced quite an emotional moment as of late. The Bajan singer got to reunite with her high school gym teacher Roddy Estwick this past Monday at a Cricket World Cup game in England. Their tearful moment was captured in a video. Estwick was present at the match to work as an assistant coach for the West Indies team. And although they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs, Rihanna remained in good spirits after the surprise trip down memory lane. "I love this man," were the words she shared with Barbados Today.

"I came here to see the match and was cheering West Indies to a victory. They played great but we just didn’t make it. But I also wanted to see Mr. Estwick. He made a lasting impact on my life and he really offered great advice to me and many others when we were at school at Combermere. I just wanted to let everyone know what he meant to me in my development and what he did for us back at school in Barbados." The singer also shared the moment via her Instagram page with the following caption: "My mentor, my champ, my MVP, my school teacher, my first Jay Brown (co-founder and CEO of Roc Nation). You made my day!"

