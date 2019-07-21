Watch Polo G's "Through Da Storm" Music Video

Polo G shares "Through Da Storm" video.

Polo G most recently debuted his "Through Da Storm" music video, using the clip to bring to life his lyrical rags to riches account as he heads out to Los Angeles for the Ryan lynch-directed music video.

The song is plucked from the Chicago rapper's Dia Legend project and finds Polo G reciting an unrelenting pattern of inspiration:n "Everybody go through something, it's all about persevering/They was counting me out, I put passion in every lyric/Fuck a sack up at Neimans, spend some racks on my appearance/Yeah, I know that they hate, I'm the man, ain't tryna hear it."

Catch the clip in full up top and be sure to revisit Polo's Die a Legend.