The pandemic has killed off the festival experience all around the world, yet Rolling Loud is still finding a way to bring live music performances to fans. The company is doing an event called Home For The Holidaze, a live stream that will feature performances from hip-hop artists. With the stream premiering tonight, Rolling Loud is ready to bring some dope music to your living rooms.

Rick Ross will be headlining the event, which will also feature performances from Pouya, Fat Nick, Robb Bank$, DJ Five Venoms, Hotboii, and more. You can stream the event now, right HERE.





Ross has been busy in the wellness world as of late, shedding tons of weight and partnering with Jetdoc to create a healthcare app. “Jetdoc will have a HUGE IMPACT ON HEALTHCARE IN OUR COMMUNITIES NATIONWIDE and I’m excited being apart of something of this magnitude and level of importance,” Ross wrote on Instagram. “Jetdoc will be the answer for everyone in need of health insurance and provide a Dr. at the tip of your fingers which can be a lifesaver. Kasim Reed thank you once again for your behind the scene power plays you continue to execute. Let’s all follow Jetdoc and continue to Live life to the fullest as we ‘Boss up.’"