Mariah Carey has been one busy pop star. After departing ways with Jay-Z's Roc Nation management in favor of working with a smaller team, she's already got a few new projects she's working on unleashing. One of those projects is a joint documentary in collaboration with repeated collaborator Busta Rhymes.

The honest and reflective documentary titled DIVINE: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration was released via YouTubes, and it provides a closer look at the culmination of their hit track "I Know What You Want." Originally released back in 2003, the film includes interviews with the likes of film director Chris Robinson, actor Michael Kai White, along with rappers Spliff Star, Rah Digga, Rampage, Baby Sham, and Trippie Redd.



Mark Mainz/Getty Images

In celebration of the nearly two-decade relationship between the two music legends, the short doc highlights the immense influence the song had on R&B and Hip-Hop culture. Rhymes explained, “We took [the song] up another notch without compromising what the legacy of the original was. That’s important to me — don’t touch the classic if you can’t make it just as dope, if not better.”

The documentary also features how Rhymes gave life to the legacy of the song by creating a second part with Trippie Redd's "I Got You," leading into part three "Where I Belong" from his latest project Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.

Predicting the impact adding a Mariah verse would make on the song's success, Rah Digga says in the doc, “…once [Busta] told us that he was considering putting Mariah on the record, I think it just kinda sunk into everybody that ‘oh snap like we boutta have a real *ss mega-hit record on our hands here.'"

"I Know What You Want" went on to be a smash hit for the duo, ranking #17 on the Hot 100 2003 year-end chart and garnering over 500 million streams to date. Check out DIVINE: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration below.

