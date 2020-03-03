Watch Lil Baby’s New Video “Forever” Featuring Lil Wayne

Lil Baby releases his latest video off "My Turn" with Lil Wayne.

Fresh off the release of his projected #1 album, My Turn, which is expected sell a whopping 170-190k copies in the first week, rising ATL rapper Lil Baby decides to come through today and share the official video for his Lil Wayne-assisted standout “Forever.”

Breaking out the white Rolls Royce truck, Baby and Wayne mob with the homies in front of a fiery, green screen with a couple blunts in hand in this stereotypical hip hop visual directed by Jon J. It arrives just days after Baby hit us with his latest video for “Heatin Up” with Gunna. Check it out (above) and let us know what you think!

"I loved his voice at first and it kinda reminded me of me when I was younger," Wayne told XXL of Lil Baby. "And then his melodies and stuff started getting at me. So that’s what it was. And then I started actually listening to what he’s saying and he talk about the struggle a lot and he’s talking about some real stuff." "I’m a big Lil Baby fan," Wayne added.

My Turn, which features Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, can be streamed right here on HNHH.