After making a stop at Ellen DeGeneres' set for a live rendition of "Happiness Over Everything" alongside Future and Miguel, Jhené Aiko returned to the small screen to deliver on another rendition of the track, this time with Miguel in tow on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set.

The former presidential candidate and guest host Peter Buttigieg introduced the duo before they set the scene with a live luau, complete with Polynesian dancer and tiki torches.

Notably, the performance took place without a live studio audience as many taped shows have ditched crowds in light of the coronavirus scare as social distancing takes its root in the United States. Elsewhere, The Late Show, The Tonight Show and Late Night have suspended production altogether until the end of the month.

"Happiness Over Everything" finds itself on Jhené's latest Chilombo album. Sunday, the project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts with 152,000 equivalent album units. It marks the singer's highest-charting entry on the chart and her fourth top 10 as a solo artist. It's joined in the company of 2017's Trip (No. 5), 2014's Souled Out (No. 3), and 2013's Sail Out (No. 8). She's also visited No. 5 as on-half of Twenty88 alongside Big Sean in the duo's self-titled debut.