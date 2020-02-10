At the 2020 Oscars, Janelle Monae was charged with opening up the 92nd annual Academy Awards, and she found a great companion in hyphenate Billy Porter as the duo belted out a stellar performance backed by dancer who donned costumes from various of the night's nominated films including Midsommar, Us, Joker, JoJo Rabbit, and more.

The set began with Monae paying tribute to Mr. Rogers as she wore a red cardigan while singing the theme song from Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood. She transitioned in her own cut "Come Alive (The War of the Roses)," found on her The ArchAndroid album. Porter would join in before singing portion's of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing."

The performance was soon followed up by the presentation of the Best Supporting Actor category with Brad Pitt winning the first prize of the night for his role Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said while onstage in reference to Donald Trump's impeachment trial. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it — in the end, the adults do the right thing.”