Bay-area bad girl, Saweetie, has been making waves in the industry this past year. The socialite's rise to stardom rests on the booming success of her take on "My Neck, My Back" by Khia which she uniquely remixed with her song "ICY GRL." And since the track's release, the rest has been history. The young rapper has been dropping bop after bop, and one of her most recent tracks "My Type" has even sparked an online challenge. Baddies all across have been taking to social media with the hashtag "#MyTypeChallenge" to post videos of them twerking along to the ass-bouncing banger, with Saweetie herself taking to reposting some of the best ones. The most recent person to take on the challenge is, none other than, "LA's Finest" actress and wife to ex-NBA star Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, who took to Instagram to show her "support" for her "fam" Saweetie, in a group video.

Mama to Kaavia James Union Wade, Gab shows us that she's still got it as she bounces around in her colourful, open back, maxi silk dress to the hit song. She appears as the closing act to her little groups tribute to "My Type," briefly turning around to show us her booty-shaking skills, her short do bopping around with her as she does so. "#YesThereWereCocktailsInvolved" she jokingly includes in the caption to the vid, her "idgaf" attitude hinting at a tipsy Union sending a message to the haters as she ends the video with a fierce strut to the lyrics "I can see why all these basic hoes pissed."