KXNG Crooked and E-40 sat down on the most recent episode of HipHopDX's conversation series Crook's Corner and as usual, the discussion was rich. On the seventh episode of the show, 40 dished on the ways he has maintained relevance in the Hip Hop sphere as a long-standing veteran. Moreover, he also explores the underrated impact of the Bay Area on the Hip Hop sound. Deeper into their conversation, the duo discussed the stigma surrounding how long someone is to remain in the Hip Hop industry before being considered too old for the sport. Other interesting topics included memories of Tupac Shakur and E-40's side hustles. You can check out the interview below.

On the sixth episode of Crook's Corner, KXNG Crooked chopped it up with industry OG Snoop Dogg and their conversation reflected the knowledge the Long Beach-rapper amassed through his lengthy career in music. The episode was shot at Snoop Dogg's studio in what appears to be a special edition of the regular interview series. The duo also dished on Suge Knight, Death Row Records and how Dr. Dre's The Chronic has significantly changed the industry standard for Hip Hop artists. You can check out the post on this here.

