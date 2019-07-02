The cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home recently visited devoted fans at a Children's hospital. To make things even better, the fans were surprised by the cast members as they dressed in their on-screen suits. The leads to the up and coming Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures movie have been thoroughly enjoying promoting the film. We recently reported on a hilarious interview wherein Jake Gyllenhaal passionately defended his appreciation for Sean Paul. And now, actors Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal topped it off with this special visit to the sick fans. The Children's Hospital of Los Angeles posted a short video which documented the trio's surprise visit.

The blurb tied to the footage shares the following: "[They] visited Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to surprise patients at an advance screening of the new movie. Though the film doesn’t open until July 2, these kids got a first look, and then a surprise Q&A with the stars, who showed up in full costume. Tom, Jake and Zendaya brought high fives, autographs, back flips, selfies and infinite smiles to the kids." To note, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be hitting theatres this weekend. Thus far, it has done well internationally with premieres in Japan and China, thus we cannot wait to see the film.

[Via]