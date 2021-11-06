For the past few weeks, Cardi B has been having an amazing internet back-and-forth with You star Penn Badgley. The actor praised the rapper for her authentic use of social media at a fan event, and after they formed a sweet friendship on Twitter the mother of two received a house warming present from her new friend.

Earlier this week, Cardi got to meet another teen heartthrob – Twilight star Robert Pattinson. “Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen,” the “Thru Your Phone” vocalist captioned a video posted to her Twitter page early this morning.

In the clip, the New York native can be seen admiring her own appearance and fixing her gorgeous up-do before saying “come on, look at my friend guys!” The camera then pans over to Pattinson, who shares a cheeky smile while his new pal lets out a fangirl-esque scream. How does it feel to live our dream, Cardi?

Some followers took the opportunity to reference the starlet’s newfound friendship with Penn Badgley, sliding into the replies with a GIF of Joe Goldberg from You and a cleverly crafted response. “Is he the one? Tell me are you into him? But it’s okay. You probably don’t know all the things he has done. All the things he had done to his previous GF Bella. Yes, you don’t know. But I am gonna show you. I’m gonna fix YOU.”

It’s unclear exactly how Cardi B and R. Patts crossed paths, but the actor has been busy as of late promoting his upcoming film The Batman, in which he’ll be playing the lead alongside Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

See more amazing fan responses to the sweet clip below.