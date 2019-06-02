In case you forgot, Beyoncé is set to star as Nala in the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King, which hits theatres this coming July 19th. The Disney classic remake boasts a hefty cast of star-studded celebrities (including Donald Glover and James Earl Jones), which is probably why it's projected to dominate the Box Office with a whooping $230million Box Office Debut prediction. In anticipation for the movie's release, this year's Wearable Art Gala, hosted by none other than Bey's mama, Tina Knowles Lawson, will preview a Lion King theme, and Bey and daughter, Blue Ivy, were dressed to impress for the grand event.

On Sunday, Queen Bey took to Instagram to share a striking slideshow of herself dressed in a gilded bodysuit, made to match the Lion King theme with a lion’s head on the bust (fit with a mane made of feathers). The splendid series of pictures displays Bey in a series of poses, as well as some black-and-white shots of her looking regal on a staircase, and up-close shots of the close attention to detail of her fit. While the photos are stunning, it’s the clip of Blue Ivy (dressed in opulent attire to match mama no less) mouthing the lyrics to “The Circle of Life” that's sure to steal the show.

The impressive projections for the upcoming film are based on the overwhelmingly positive reviews which stemmed from the launch of the first trailer. Moreover, these numbers are also considering Jon Favreau's (who previously directed The Jungle Book) return to directing, the notable and star-studded cast and, of course, the fans of the nostalgia-rendering film - all of which are contributing factors.