Justin Bieber may very well have one of the coolest cars in the entire world, showing off his wildly futuristic custom Rolls-Royce on the streets of Beverly Hills for date night on Wednesday.

The pop star waited three years for his dream car to land in his garage, bursting into tears when he saw the finished product for the first time. The 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith has been decked out with all sorts of customizations, pimping the exterior to resemble a spaceship. Last night, he took the car out for a spin as he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, enjoyed dinner at Matsuhisa. They were spotted on the way back home, pulling out of the parking lot in their extremely flashy whip, showing off the car in public for one of the first times.

The jaw-dropping ride was captured on video as Bieber carefully waited for traffic to pass before getting onto the road and driving off in style. The unique vehicle is truly one-of-a-kind and you can't blame the artist for being a little over the top. This is sincerely one of the slickest cars on the road.

Check out a video of Bieber driving off in his custom Rolls-Royce at the link below and let us know what you think. Does he have one of the best car collections in Hollywood?

