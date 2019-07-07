Despite being involved in arguably the biggest scandals of 2018, with the extortion plot over his infidelity, Kevin Hart was all smiles as he celebrated his 40th birthday this weekend in L.A. According to TMZ, the bash started with a dinner held in TAO, with the festivities being moved later on to The Highlight Room - both connected to one of the hottest hotels in the city, Dream Hollywood. The star-studded event - which Hart previously predicted would be "a pool party like you've never seen before," saw appearances from Lebron James, Don Cheadle, Meek Mill, Chris Paul, Nick Cannon, Usher, Evan Ross, Draya Michele, Karrueche Tran, Marlon Wayans, Michael Ealy, and Gabrielle Union...amongst others. Two party goers in particular, Usher and actor/musician Evan Ross seemed to have a good time and plenty of drinks, taking to Instagram at the end of the night to drunkenly share a message to Hart.

As soon as the clips starts, we can almost instantly recognize that the two seem to have had one too many drinks, as they attempt conversing in French. The hilarious cheesy smiles on their face do not disappear as they proceed to converse, and their conversation switches to a musical Happy Birthday wish to Hart. "Aight, we closin, we closin the club," says Usher as Ross starts vocalizing. "Kevin you 40, I'm 40," says a pleased-looking usher, as Ross teases him over the fact that he is still, in fact, 10 years their junior.