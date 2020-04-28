Wasiu Joins Apashe & Slumberjack On "Legend"

Though Toronto has by and large become Canada's hip-hop capital, Montreal hasn't exactly been sleeping at the wheel. For years now, Wasiu has been steadily sharpening his sword, honing his style on albums like MTLiens 2 and 2017's Snow Mexican. Lately, he's been gravitating toward the experimental, working with producers like Besomorph, braev, and Apashe -- the latter having recently dropped off his brand new album Renaissance, featuring High Klassified, Tech N9ne, and more.

Picking up where their last collaboration "Majesty" left off, Wasiu and Apashe get back to work with a vengeance on "Legend." Joined by Australian production duet Slumberjack, Wasiu takes to a hard-hitting instrumental brimming with cinematic flair. "They say life's a bitch, well I say fuck it, I'll seduce her," he raps, getting mythological in his flexes. "Rock Versace shades in case I run into Medusa, face to face with death but she was blinded by my jeweler." Between his can-do attitude and cultural savvy, Wasiu seems ready for any challenge. Check out "Legend" right now, and be sure to keep an eye out for more new music from the Montreal emcee.

