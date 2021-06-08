The decision on whether to get vaccinated or not has been tipping recently, with both a handful of regulations for those not vaccinated complimented by incentives for those getting vaccinated. Whether it's a university requiring vaccinations in order to return to campus or states offering a handful of rewards for vaccination, American institutions are working hand-in-hand in an attempt to push vaccines out. Now, Washington State is the next to join the incentive program with their own unique spin on vaccine prizes-- a free joint.

The state, which legalized recreational marijuana use in 2012, is rolling out the "Joints for Jabs" program which will provide a free joint of marijuana upon vaccination for the 55% of state residents who have yet to become vaccinated. The state already offers a free beer to those who get vaccinated, and the decision to include the cannabis industry comes at the request of local dispensaries-- the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board stated that they had "received multiple requests from cannabis retail licensees to engage in promotions to support state vaccination efforts."

Other states have employed other unique incentive programs. Maryland officials give $40,000 a day to one random resident who was vaccinated that day. Ohio instated a similar program where five recently vaccinated adults received a sum of $5 million.

The "Joint for Jabs" program is set to last until July 12th.

[via]