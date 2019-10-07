Heading into this season, there wasn't much hope that the Washington Redskins would be very good. They've been one of the laughing stock franchises of the league over the last little while and this season, they have struggled immensely. After starting the year 0-5, fans have become fed up with the team and began calling for the dismissal of head coach Jay Gruden. Gruden has been with the team for a while now and hasn't been putting up the results the franchise had hoped for.

In the early hours of the morning, Gruden was called into the Redskins facility and was eventually fired, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. This marks a huge seed change for the Redskins who have been horrible on both offense and defense. Just yesterday, the team lost to the New England Patriots by a score of 33-7. While many expected them to lose to the Patriots, the margin of defeat is still embarrassing enough to warrant a dismissal.

As you can imagine, fans were quick to react to the news and most were pretty happy about what was going down. Meanwhile, other fans seem to think the team was too hard on Gruden and that it was the players on the field who haven't been good enough.