Over the past few months, the Washington NFL Team has been looking to right some of the wrongs of their past. It all started when they decided to retire their previous name as there were plenty of racist connotations that went with it. Now, the team has an interim name although you can expect something new to come out in the coming months. The team has also tried to revamp their front office following accusations of improper conduct towards female employees.

Now, the team is making a massive hire that is actually a first for the NFL as a whole. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has hired former NFL player Jason Wright to be Washington's President. Wright now becomes the first black team president in NFL history and will have numerous responsibilities including matters such as finance, marketing, and sales.

Based on this hire, it's clear the Washington Football Team is looking to be a more diverse and inclusive organization, which can only be a good thing for the league as a whole.

Meanwhile, the team is in for what could be an exciting year, as yesterday, it was revealed that Alex Smith will be able to return to the field for the first time in 21 months.