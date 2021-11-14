The Washington Football Team fears that their star pass rusher, Chase Young, may have torn his ACL during the team's upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday. Young went down midway through the second quarter while rushing Tom Brady on a third-down play.

Young fell to the ground with minimal contact and struggled to get up. He waived off a cart and limped to the locker room with the help of teammate Brandon Scherff.



Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year was spotted on the sideline in the second half on crutches.

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin told reporters that he hadn't had a chance to speak with Young after the game but added, “Hopefully it’s not as bad as we’re thinking right now.”

His teammate, Bobby McCain, confirmed that Young gave an impassioned speech to fire up the team during halftime.

Washington went on to beat the Bucs 29-19.

Young has struggled in his second season in Washington, after being selected with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In response to criticism of his play rushing from the outside, he responded last week: "I'm a man, I can take the criticism. It's a process. Everybody will talk. Just wait until down the road. Just keep watching."

