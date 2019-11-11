50 Cent has been a thorn in the Jackson family's side while they've been fighting to protect Michael's legacy since Leaving Neverland aired. The damning HBO documentary exposed two accusations of child molestation against the late King of Pop. Considering no material is off limits for 50 Cent to flip into jokes to crack on social media, he referenced Michael's allegations on the Gram.

50 has repeatedly shared his belief that Chris Brown is a better performer than MJ. When Michael's daughter, Paris, saw 50 making this comparison in an IG post, she called him for being ignorant in the comments. Fif shot back with a ruthless response: "Why am I the bad guy. I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feels."

Based on this history of Fiddy vs. The Jacksons, people are speculating that Janet Jackson may have recently thrown some shade at the Power producer. 50 Cent attended Janet's concert in Australia on Friday night and her IG story captured him enjoying the set from the side of the stage. Someone on Janet's team panned to 50 while she was performing her collaboration with Michael, "Scream", and even tagged him at the bottom of the screen. Internet detectives are hypothesizing that this was an intentional move to catch 50 basking in the greatness of MJ and humiliating for his previous doubts. While the theory is certainly far-fetched, there's a chance Janet has a very cunning social media manager.