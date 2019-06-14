Heading into the offseason, Kevin Durant and the Klay Thompson will be free agents. The issue facing both of these players is the fact that they both have longterm injuries. For instance, Durant has a ruptured Achilles which could keep him out the entirety of next season, while Klay Thompson has a torn ACL and could miss up to nine months. There are plenty of rumors surrounding both of these players with all signs pointing to Thompson returning to the Warriors, while some say Durant will go elsewhere.

While appearing on ESPN's First Take this morning, Brian Windhorst explained that he was told the Warriors were going to offer max contracts to both Durant and Thompson regardless of their injury status.

"It is my understanding in talking to people with the Warriors organization is that their intention is to continue and offer Kevin Durant a full five-year max contract and to offer Klay a full five-year max contract," Windhorst told the First Take crew.

Windhorst also noted that this would cost the Warriors $350 million, although the team would be able to afford it thanks to their move to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Free agency will begin in a few weeks on Sunday, June 30th at 6 P.M. EST.