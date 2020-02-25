Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is officially scheduled to make his return this Sunday, March 1st when the Warriors host the Washington Wizards at the Chase Center. Curry has not played since he suffered a broken left hand during the team's fourth game of the season back on October 30th.

There were rumblings that the two-time MVP could miss the entire season, in an effort to help Golden State secure one of the top draft picks, but he has always been targeting a return on March 1st. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, that will indeed be the case.

As it stands, the Golden State Warriors have the worst record in the NBA at 12-45, which is four games behind the league's next worst team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even with Curry returning for the final 21 games, the Warriors will still have a strong chance of finishing among the bottom three teams in the league, which would give them a 52.1% chance of securing a Top 4 pick and a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall selection.

With than in mind, Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently explained why it's just as important for Curry to get back on the court alongside his young teammates, specifically the newly acquired Andrew Wiggins. Says Kerr, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"It will be good for our young guys to feel what it’s like to play with him and vice versa. Steph needs to get to know these guys, too … it’s a big part of the final third of the season is everybody playing together, acclimating together, with the trade for Andrew [Wiggins], the young guys, Steph coming back, these games matter.”

For his career, the three-time NBA champ boasts career averages of 23.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images