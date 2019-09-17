It didn't take long for Golden State Warriors rookie Jordan Poole to try and piggyback off the superstardom of his new teammate Klay Thompson - and we can't blame him one bit.

Earlier this week, Thompson's girl, Laura Harrier, shared some photos from their recent date night in London, and the post quickly racked up over 100,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, including many a heart-eye emoji. Among those who couldn't help but comment on the photos of Klay and Laura was Zendaya, who double-tapped the images and added a heart emoji of her own.

Enter: Jordan Poole.

The former Michigan Wolverines star seized the opportunity to shoot his shot at Zendaya, asking her out on a double-date, while throwing in a playful crying emoji just to save some face. No word on whether or not Zendaya noticed Poole's advances, but we're sure he'll be hearing it from his teammates as the screenshot below makes its way around twitter.

Poole played in two seasons at Michigan, including the 2018 squad that fell to Villanova in the NCAA Championship, before making the leap to the NBA. The Warriors selected the 6'5 guard with the 28th overall pick in the June NBA Draft, and he should get an opportunity to prove himself on the court while Thompson recovers from his ACL injury.

The Warriors will open the 2019-20 season on October 24 as they host the Los Angeles Clippers at their brand new arena in San Francisco.