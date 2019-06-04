Golden State Warriors All Star shooting guard Klay Thompson was diagnosed with a strained hamstring after undergoing an MRI on Monday, and is currently listed as questionable for the pivotal Game 3 at Oracle Arena o Wednesday night.

Thompson sustained the injury just minutes into the fourth quarter of Golden State's 109-104 Game 2 victory on Sunday, and left the game with 7:59 remaining. The Warriors press release reads regarding Klay injury's reads:

"The MRI indicated a mild strain of the hamstring. At this point, Thompson is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday."

Klay finished with a team-high 25 points on Sunday night as the Warriors evened the series with the Toronto Raptors at 1-1. Although he is now listed as questionable, Thompson assured everyone after the game that he'd be ready to go on Wednesday night.

“No, I don’t see myself missing Game 3,” Thompson told Yahoo Sports. “I’ll be fine,” Thompson added. “That was a good win for us tonight.”

The Warriors have also announced that center Kevon Looney will be out indefinitely after suffering a fracture in his collarbone during Game 2.

As for Kevin Durant, there's still hope that he'll be able to suit up for Game 3, or Game 4 at the latest. Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes reported Friday, "There’s some optimism within members of the organization that a Game 3 arrival could be viable, but there’s a stronger possibility that Game 4 is the most logical option, sources said."

Game 3 of the NBA Finals, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at 9pm ET tomorrow, June 5.