ESPN is currently owned by Disney which is one of those big corporations that pretty well owns everything you love. Of course, Marvel just so happens to be owned by Disney as well, which means it was only a matter of time before ESPN and Marvel began doing some odd crossovers for the world to see.

According to reporter Alicia Jessop, the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans will play each other on May 3rd and the game will be broadcast by ESPN. This won't be any broadcast, however, as the entire thing will be Marvel-themed. The studio will be decked out in Marvel gear and it appears as though there will be an Avengers motif that will be interspersed throughout the match.

Essentially, ESPN and Marvel are going for a similar vibe to what happened just a few months ago as Nickolodeon did a kid-friendly football broadcast for the New Orleans Saints. It remains to be seen how all of this is going to go down, although fans are already confused.

In the Twitter comments below, you can see just how annoyed some fans are about this. There is a real sense that this is all a cash-grab and that it won't be organic at all. In the end, it's a prime example of what happens when you let one corporation gain ownership of all of its competitors.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images