Isaiah Thomas was on top of the world just four years ago as he had a tremendous season with the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, Thomas has since dealt with numerous injuries that have forced him out of the league. In many respects, Thomas has been going through the same thing as DeMarcus Cousins, and it is a shame to see. Luckily, there are still a few teams interested in Thomas. For instance, he recently spent the last week trying out with the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors can always use backup for Steph Curry, and in the eyes of many fans, Thomas' addition to the team made a lot of sense. Unfortunately, it looks like Thomas will not be given a contract with the team.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors felt as though Thomas was strong during his workouts, although at this moment, they are mostly looking for players on the wing. Moving forward, Thomas fully intends on seeking out opportunities with other teams, although there is no telling which teams are interested at this juncture.

Thomas was working extremely hard this summer and he even put up some monstrous stats in pro-am games. For instance, he had one performance in which he scored a whopping 81 points. It's clear that he wants to make it in the NBA, and hopefully, a team will take that chance soon.