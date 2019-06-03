The Golden State Warriors evened up the NBA Finals at 1-1 on Sunday night, despite a number of ailments and injuries. Now, one of the biggest question marks heading into Wednesday's pivotal Game 3 at Oracle Arena is the status of All Star shooting guard Klay Thompson, who suffered a hamstring injury early in the fourth quarter.

Thompson eventually left the game with 7:59 remaining and did not return, but he assured the fan base that he'll be ready to roll for Game 3.

“No, I don’t see myself missing Game 3,” Thompson told Yahoo Sports. “I’ll be fine,” Thompson added. “That was a good win for us tonight.”

Thompson finished with a game-high 25 points last night as the Warriors hung on for a 109-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Although he was seen limping after the final buzzer, he still felt good enough to chirp at Drake along with Kevin Durant after the win.

"Klay said he'll be fine, but Klay can be half-dead and he'd say he's [fine]. We'll see," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, per ESPN."He pulled his hamstring. He thinks it's minor -- I don't know what that means going forward."

An MRI is scheduled for Monday. The Warriors also said after the game that center Kevon Looney will have both an MRI and a CT scan on Monday after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Game 3, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at Oracle Arena at 9pm ET on Wednesday, June 5.