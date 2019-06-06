The Golden State Warriors were hopeful that two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant would be ready to play midway through the NBA Finals. The team was reportedly optimistic that he'd be able to suit up in Game 4, as the team looks to avoid falling in a 3-1 hole. But that won't be the case.

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, head coach Steve Kerr announced that KD has already been ruled out for Friday night's pivotal Game 4. Says Kerr, "The training staff says he's not ready to play yet -- that's all."

Durant has not played since suffering a calf injury on May 8. The 10-time All Star is averaging 34.2 points per night to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the playoffs.

Prior to Golden State's Game 3 loss, Kerr explained that Durant was progressing and the goal was for him to participate in some 3-on-3 scrimmages on Thursday. However, that scrimmage will no longer be happening.

The good news for Golden State fans is Klay Thompson is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night after missing Game 3 due to a hamstring injury. Game 4, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at 9pm ET tomorrow night.